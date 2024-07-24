After hitting a car, a scared 19-year-old was comforted by the other driver
On this week's "My Unsung Hero" from Hidden Brain: When Lilah Clevey was younger, she T-boned another car. She was comforted by the driver as she cried.
Copyright 2024 NPR
On this week's "My Unsung Hero" from Hidden Brain: When Lilah Clevey was younger, she T-boned another car. She was comforted by the driver as she cried.
Copyright 2024 NPR
WYPR is a nonprofit funded in large part by YOU. Take the time today to give so that we can keep the facts flowing. It takes all of us to make reliable and independent journalism happen.
Donate