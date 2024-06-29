'Wait Wait' for June 29, 2024: With Not My Job guest Christian Mcbride

This week's show was recorded at the Mann Center in Philly with host Peter Sagal, judge and scorekeeper Bill Kurtis, Not My Job guest Christian McBride and panelists Dulcé Sloan, Joyelle Nicole Johnson, and Peter Grosz. Click the audio link above to hear the whole show.

Who's Bill This Time

Presidential Hoarse Race; A Change for The Change; A New Way to Be Bored on Board

Panel Questions

Stuck In Space

Bluff The Listener

Our panelists tell three stories of unique lawsuits, only one of which is true.

Not My Job: We quiz Jazz bass legend Christian McBride on Bass Pro Shops

Jazz bassist Christian McBride plays our game called “Bass Pro? Meet Bass Pro!” Three questions about Bass Pro Shops.

Panel Questions

Running for Love; The Greater Outdoors

Limericks

Bill Kurtis reads three news-related limericks: Taylor Swift Side Effects; Furry Caddies; An Adorably Repugnant Pup

Lightning Fill In The Blank

All the news we couldn't fit anywhere else

Predictions

Our panelists predict, after rawdogging flights, what will be the next weird thing people will do on planes.

Copyright 2024 NPR