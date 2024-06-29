Pulitzer-winning playwright Annie Baker on her directorial debut with 'Janet Planet'
Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Annie Baker tells NPR's Danielle Kurtzleben about her screenplay and directorial debut, "Janet Planet."
Copyright 2024 NPR
Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Annie Baker tells NPR's Danielle Kurtzleben about her screenplay and directorial debut, "Janet Planet."
Copyright 2024 NPR
WYPR is a nonprofit funded in large part by YOU. Take the time today to give so that we can keep the facts flowing. It takes all of us to make reliable and independent journalism happen.
Donate