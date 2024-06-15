© 2024 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Ally Pankiw's film 'I Used to be Funny' follows a stand-up comedian with PTSD

By Danielle Kurtzleben
Published June 15, 2024 at 8:02 AM EDT

NPR's Danielle Kurtzleben talks with Ally Pankiw, writer-director of the new movie about a stand-up comedian with PTSD, "I Used to be Funny."

Copyright 2024 NPR
WYPR Arts
Danielle Kurtzleben
Danielle Kurtzleben is a political correspondent assigned to NPR's Washington Desk. She appears on NPR shows, writes for the web, and is a regular on The NPR Politics Podcast. She is covering the 2020 presidential election, with particular focuses on on economic policy and gender politics.
See stories by Danielle Kurtzleben