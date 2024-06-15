Ally Pankiw's film 'I Used to be Funny' follows a stand-up comedian with PTSD
NPR's Danielle Kurtzleben talks with Ally Pankiw, writer-director of the new movie about a stand-up comedian with PTSD, "I Used to be Funny."
Copyright 2024 NPR
NPR's Danielle Kurtzleben talks with Ally Pankiw, writer-director of the new movie about a stand-up comedian with PTSD, "I Used to be Funny."
Copyright 2024 NPR
WYPR is a nonprofit funded in large part by YOU. Take the time today to give so that we can keep the facts flowing. It takes all of us to make reliable and independent journalism happen.
Donate