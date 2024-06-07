© 2024 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Pat Sajak's last day: A look at what made the 'Wheel of Fortune' host so special

By Eric Deggans
Published June 7, 2024 at 5:35 PM EDT

The "last of the old-school TV hosts" is retiring. Pat Sajak, long-time host of Wheel of Fortune, is stepping down after more than 40 years.

Copyright 2024 NPR
WYPR Arts
Eric Deggans
Eric Deggans is NPR's first full-time TV critic.
See stories by Eric Deggans