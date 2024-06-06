© 2024 WYPR
Pat Sajak ends his run as host of 'Wheel of Fortune' on Friday

Published June 6, 2024 at 3:58 AM EDT

After more than 40 years, Pat Sajak's long run as host of "Wheel of Fortune" is coming to an end. Ryan Seacrest has been chosen to be Sajak's replacement.

