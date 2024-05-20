© 2024 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Nonprofit trains young singers in Philadelphia and beyond

By Buffy Gorrilla
Published May 20, 2024 at 4:48 PM EDT

Singing lessons can be too expensive for some kids, but a nonprofit called Art Smart provides free lessons and mentoring to young singers in Philadelphia and other cities.

Copyright 2024 NPR
WYPR Arts
Buffy Gorrilla