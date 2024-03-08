AMC is cashing in on a strong return to theaters
With sold out screenings of Dune: Part Two, and new edition of their popular Nicole Kidman ads and loyalty subscription program, AMC is trying to build a new cinemagoing culture.
Copyright 2024 NPR
With sold out screenings of Dune: Part Two, and new edition of their popular Nicole Kidman ads and loyalty subscription program, AMC is trying to build a new cinemagoing culture.
Copyright 2024 NPR
WYPR is a nonprofit funded in large part by YOU. Take the time today to give so that we can keep the facts flowing. It takes all of us to make reliable and independent journalism happen.
Donate