A piece titled 'As Slow as Possible' has been in performance for 21 years — so far

By Rob Schmitz
Published February 5, 2024 at 7:11 PM EST

A John Cage piece for organ titled ASLSP — as slow as possible — lives up to its name. It has been in performance for 21 years so far.

Rob Schmitz
Rob Schmitz is NPR's international correspondent based in Berlin, where he covers the human stories of a vast region reckoning with its past while it tries to guide the world toward a brighter future. From his base in the heart of Europe, Schmitz has covered Germany's levelheaded management of the COVID-19 pandemic, the rise of right-wing nationalist politics in Poland and creeping Chinese government influence inside the Czech Republic.
