A piece titled 'As Slow as Possible' has been in performance for 21 years — so far
A John Cage piece for organ titled ASLSP — as slow as possible — lives up to its name. It has been in performance for 21 years so far.
Copyright 2024 NPR
A John Cage piece for organ titled ASLSP — as slow as possible — lives up to its name. It has been in performance for 21 years so far.
Copyright 2024 NPR
WYPR is a nonprofit funded in large part by YOU. Take the time today to give so that we can keep the facts flowing. It takes all of us to make reliable and independent journalism happen.
Donate