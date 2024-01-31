© 2024 WYPR
Broadway legend Hinton Battle, who originally played Scarecrow in 'The Wiz', has died

By Megan Lim,
Tinbete Ermyas
Published January 31, 2024 at 5:39 PM EST

Broadway star Hinton Battle, who played the original Scarecrow at the 1978 "The Wiz", has died at 67. He was a three-time Tony Award winner.

Megan Lim
Tinbete Ermyas