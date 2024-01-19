Why Puerto Rico has such deep support for the Palestinian cause
In Puerto Rico, solidarity with the cause of Palestinians runs deep, in large part because of their shared colonial histories and struggles for self-determination.
Copyright 2024 NPR
In Puerto Rico, solidarity with the cause of Palestinians runs deep, in large part because of their shared colonial histories and struggles for self-determination.
Copyright 2024 NPR
WYPR is a nonprofit funded in large part by YOU. Take the time today to give so that we can keep the facts flowing. It takes all of us to make reliable and independent journalism happen.
Donate