Meet the kid inspired his rural school to spiff up each week for 'Dapper Wednesday'
A student at a rural Maine elementary school decided to start wearing suits to school. The idea took off and led to "Dapper Wednesday."
Copyright 2024 NPR
A student at a rural Maine elementary school decided to start wearing suits to school. The idea took off and led to "Dapper Wednesday."
Copyright 2024 NPR
WYPR is a nonprofit funded in large part by YOU. Take the time today to give so that we can keep the facts flowing. It takes all of us to make reliable and independent journalism happen.
Donate