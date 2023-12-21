© 2023 WYPR
Struggling to keep your house clean? This therapist's framework may help

By Marielle Segarra
Published December 21, 2023 at 5:23 PM EST

Therapist KC Davis, author of How to Keep House While Drowning, has developed a framework for keeping up with house cleaning without feeling overwhelmed.

WYPR Arts
Marielle Segarra
Marielle Segarra is a reporter and the host of NPR's Life Kit, the award-winning podcast and radio show that shares trustworthy, nonjudgmental tips that help listeners navigate their lives.