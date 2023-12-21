© 2023 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Nature haters take their complaints about U.S. national parks online

By Michael Levitt,
Sarah Handel
Published December 21, 2023 at 5:05 PM EST

The United States is known for its incredible collection of national parks. But not all visitors are impressed and turn to the internet to air their grievances.

Copyright 2023 NPR
WYPR Arts
Michael Levitt
Michael Levitt is a news assistant for All Things Considered who is based in Atlanta, Georgia. He graduated from UCLA with a B.A. in Political Science. Before coming to NPR, Levitt worked in the solar energy industry and for the National Endowment for Democracy in Washington, D.C. He has also travelled extensively in the Middle East and speaks Arabic.
Sarah Handel
See stories by Sarah Handel