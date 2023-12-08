© 2023 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Israeli strike badly damages Gaza's oldest mosque

By Daniel Estrin
Published December 8, 2023 at 4:55 PM EST

An Israeli strike has destroyed an iconic and historic mosque in Gaza. As conditions around Gaza worsen amid the offensive, Israel claims it was aiming at Hamas militants.

Copyright 2023 NPR
WYPR Arts
Daniel Estrin
Daniel Estrin is NPR's international correspondent in Jerusalem.
See stories by Daniel Estrin