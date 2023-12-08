Israeli strike badly damages Gaza's oldest mosque
An Israeli strike has destroyed an iconic and historic mosque in Gaza. As conditions around Gaza worsen amid the offensive, Israel claims it was aiming at Hamas militants.
Copyright 2023 NPR
An Israeli strike has destroyed an iconic and historic mosque in Gaza. As conditions around Gaza worsen amid the offensive, Israel claims it was aiming at Hamas militants.
Copyright 2023 NPR
WYPR is a nonprofit funded in large part by YOU. Take the time today to give so that we can keep the facts flowing. It takes all of us to make reliable and independent journalism happen.
Donate