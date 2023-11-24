How an Oklahoma DA and a local tribe worked together to combat gang violence
When gang violence escalated in one East Oklahoma town, the district attorney had to work with the local tribe to bring the situation under control.
Copyright 2023 NPR
When gang violence escalated in one East Oklahoma town, the district attorney had to work with the local tribe to bring the situation under control.
Copyright 2023 NPR
WYPR is a nonprofit funded in large part by YOU. Take the time today to give so that we can keep the facts flowing. It takes all of us to make reliable and independent journalism happen.
Donate