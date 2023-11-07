Interview of a lifetime: What it was like to talk with the legendary Barbra Streisand
NPR's Juana Summers talks with It's Been a Minute host Brittany Luse about her interview with legend Barbra Streisand, whose memoir is out.
Copyright 2023 NPR
NPR's Juana Summers talks with It's Been a Minute host Brittany Luse about her interview with legend Barbra Streisand, whose memoir is out.
Copyright 2023 NPR
WYPR is a nonprofit funded in large part by YOU. Take the time today to give so that we can keep the facts flowing. It takes all of us to make reliable and independent journalism happen.
Donate