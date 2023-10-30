How a nurse comforted a woman in extreme pain
In 2003, Reinhart suffered a traumatic fall that left her with life-threatening injuries. After three major surgeries and a medically-induced coma, she was in tremendous pain.
Copyright 2023 NPR
In 2003, Reinhart suffered a traumatic fall that left her with life-threatening injuries. After three major surgeries and a medically-induced coma, she was in tremendous pain.
Copyright 2023 NPR
WYPR is a nonprofit funded in large part by YOU. Take the time today to give so that we can keep the facts flowing. It takes all of us to make reliable and independent journalism happen.
Donate