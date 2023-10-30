© 2023 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

How a nurse comforted a woman in extreme pain

Published October 30, 2023 at 5:36 PM EDT

In 2003, Reinhart suffered a traumatic fall that left her with life-threatening injuries. After three major surgeries and a medically-induced coma, she was in tremendous pain.

Copyright 2023 NPR
WYPR Arts