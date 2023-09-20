King Charles III makes first visit to France since Brexit
King Charles III is making his first visit to France since Brexit in a symbolic gesture that Britain is ready to move on from the contentious separation from the EU.
Copyright 2023 NPR
King Charles III is making his first visit to France since Brexit in a symbolic gesture that Britain is ready to move on from the contentious separation from the EU.
Copyright 2023 NPR
WYPR is a nonprofit funded in large part by YOU. Take the time today to give so that we can keep the facts flowing. It takes all of us to make reliable and independent journalism happen.
Donate