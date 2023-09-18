© 2023 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Poet Laureate Ada Limón hopes to help people commune with nature in new project

By Derek Operle
Published September 18, 2023 at 4:30 PM EDT

U.S. Poet Laureate Ada Limón has announced her signature project titled " You Are Here," which hopes to engage people with poetry and nature.

Copyright 2023 NPR

WYPR Arts
Derek Operle