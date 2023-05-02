© 2023 WYPR
WYPR Arts

This Romanian film about immigration and vanishing jobs hits close to home

Fresh Air | By John Powers
Published May 2, 2023 at 2:15 PM EDT

R.M.N. is based on an actual 2020 event in Ditrău, Romania, where 1,800 villagers voted to expel three Sri Lankans who worked at their local bakery.

John Powers
John Powers is the pop culture and critic-at-large on NPR's Fresh Air with Terry Gross. He previously served for six years as the film critic.
