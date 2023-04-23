Comic Roy Wood Jr. will host the White House Correspondents' dinner
A favorite to replace Trevor Noah at The Daily Show, Roy Wood Jr. seems to be everywhere. He's come a long way from his start riding the bus to stand-up gigs.
Copyright 2023 NPR
A favorite to replace Trevor Noah at The Daily Show, Roy Wood Jr. seems to be everywhere. He's come a long way from his start riding the bus to stand-up gigs.
Copyright 2023 NPR
WYPR is a nonprofit funded in large part by YOU. Take the time today to give so that we can keep the facts flowing. It takes all of us to make reliable and independent journalism happen.
Donate