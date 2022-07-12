Emmy nominations: The contenders for TV's biggest honors

Nominees for the 74th annual Emmy Awards were announced today. Below are nominees in 11 of the main categories; a full list will be available shortly.

The Emmy Awards ceremony will air on NBC September 12th at 8 p.m. Eastern.

Outstanding drama series

Succession

Squid Game

Ozark

Better Call Saul

Severance

Stranger Things

Yellowjackets

Euphoria

Outstanding lead actress in a drama series

Zendaya (Euphoria)

Laura Linney (Ozark)

Melanie Lynskey (Yellowjackets)

Jodie Comer (Killing Eve)

Sandra Oh (Killing Eve)

Reese Witherspoon (The Morning Show)

Outstanding lead actor in a drama series

Brian Cox (Succession)

Lee Jung-jae (Squid Game)

Jeremy Strong (Succession)

Jason Bateman (Ozark)

Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)

Adam Scott (Severance)

Outstanding limited or anthology series

Dopesick

The White Lotus

The Dropout

Inventing Anna

Pam & Tommy

Outstanding lead actress in a limited or anthology series or movie

Amanda Seyfried (The Dropout)

Margaret Qualley (Maid)

Julia Garner (Inventing Anna)

Lily James (Pam & Tommy)

Toni Collette (The Staircase)

Sarah Paulson (Impeachment: American Crime Story)

Outstanding lead actor in a limited or anthology series or movie

Michael Keaton (Dopesick)

Andrew Garfield (Under the Banner of Heaven)

Colin Firth (The Staircase)

Oscar Isaac (Scenes from a Marriage)

Himesh Patel (Station Eleven)

Sebastian Stan (Pam & Tommy)

Outstanding comedy series

Ted Lasso

Hacks

Barry

Only Murders in the Building

Abbott Elementary

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

What We Do in the Shadows

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Outstanding lead actress in a comedy series

Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant)

Issa Rae (Insecure)

Elle Fanning (The Great)

Jean Smart (Hacks)

Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary)

Outstanding lead actor in a comedy series

Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)

Bill Hader (Barry)

Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building)

Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)

Donald Glover (Atlanta)

Nicholas Hoult (The Great)

Outstanding competition program

RuPaul's Drag Race

The Amazing Race

Top Chef

The Voice

Nailed It!

Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls

Outstanding variety talk series

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Late Night with Seth Meyers

