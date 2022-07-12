Emmy nominations: The contenders for TV's biggest honors
Nominees for the 74th annual Emmy Awards were announced today. Below are nominees in 11 of the main categories; a full list will be available shortly.
The Emmy Awards ceremony will air on NBC September 12th at 8 p.m. Eastern.
Outstanding drama series
Succession
Squid Game
Ozark
Better Call Saul
Severance
Stranger Things
Yellowjackets
Euphoria
Outstanding lead actress in a drama series
Zendaya (Euphoria)
Laura Linney (Ozark)
Melanie Lynskey (Yellowjackets)
Jodie Comer (Killing Eve)
Sandra Oh (Killing Eve)
Reese Witherspoon (The Morning Show)
Outstanding lead actor in a drama series
Brian Cox (Succession)
Lee Jung-jae (Squid Game)
Jeremy Strong (Succession)
Jason Bateman (Ozark)
Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)
Adam Scott (Severance)
Outstanding limited or anthology series
Dopesick
The White Lotus
The Dropout
Inventing Anna
Pam & Tommy
Outstanding lead actress in a limited or anthology series or movie
Amanda Seyfried (The Dropout)
Margaret Qualley (Maid)
Julia Garner (Inventing Anna)
Lily James (Pam & Tommy)
Toni Collette (The Staircase)
Sarah Paulson (Impeachment: American Crime Story)
Outstanding lead actor in a limited or anthology series or movie
Michael Keaton (Dopesick)
Andrew Garfield (Under the Banner of Heaven)
Colin Firth (The Staircase)
Oscar Isaac (Scenes from a Marriage)
Himesh Patel (Station Eleven)
Sebastian Stan (Pam & Tommy)
Outstanding comedy series
Ted Lasso
Hacks
Barry
Only Murders in the Building
Abbott Elementary
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
What We Do in the Shadows
Curb Your Enthusiasm
Outstanding lead actress in a comedy series
Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant)
Issa Rae (Insecure)
Elle Fanning (The Great)
Jean Smart (Hacks)
Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary)
Outstanding lead actor in a comedy series
Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)
Bill Hader (Barry)
Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building)
Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)
Donald Glover (Atlanta)
Nicholas Hoult (The Great)
Outstanding competition program
RuPaul's Drag Race
The Amazing Race
Top Chef
The Voice
Nailed It!
Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls
Outstanding variety talk series
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Late Night with Seth Meyers
