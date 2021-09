Comedians Aparna Nancherla and Joyelle Nicole Johnson play this audio quiz packed with hit songs— ruined- uh, *ahem* covered by children. Can they guess the original lyrics after hearing the altered, family-friendly versions? Can they survive listening to these covers in the first place?

Heard on The Penultimate Puzzles

