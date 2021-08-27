© 2021 WYPR
Header Background.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WYPR Arts

Nadiya Hussain

Published August 27, 2021 at 10:27 AM EDT

The Great British Bake Off winner Nadiya Hussain (Nadiya's Time to Eat, Nadiya Bakes) breaks down her journey as a baker— beginning with using an oven only as extra kitchen storage, to baking a birthday cake for the Queen of England. She shares some behind the scenes of what life in the Bake Off tent is really like, and gives some advice from her cookbooks. Then, she unearths which very different looking plants are actually related in a game about culinary botany.

Heard on Molecular Gastrivia

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

WYPR Arts