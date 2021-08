Chefs Gabrielle Hamilton (Blood, Bones and Butter, Prune) and Ashley Merriman play a listener-submitted round of Food Jazz featuring some "hot, egg-on-egg action." Then, the two chefs are quizzed on food-based portmanteaus in a speed round with some of the tastiest bites of wordplay this side of the kitchen.

Heard on Molecular Gastrivia

