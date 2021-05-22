Not My Job: Jenny Finney Boylan Gets Quizzed On Hot Dogs

Jennifer Finney Boylan has published 14 books and is a columnist for the New York Times and a professor at Barnard College — not to mention the first out trans woman to be on The New York Times' bestseller list.

But none of that matters next to the fact that she has appeared on Caitlyn Jenner's reality show. That's right: she's Kardashian adjacent. Her new book is called Good Boy: My Life in Seven Dogs — so we've asked her here to play a game we're calling "Try to put ketchup on THIS dog and I will end you." Three questions about hot dogs.

