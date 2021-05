Actor Micah Stock (Netflix's Bonding) and comic Beth Stelling (Girl Daddy on HBO Max) play an audio game where great quotes from theatre are read poorly by an emotionless robot. "Oh, yeah? See if you could do any better." Said the robot.

Heard on: Ryan O'Connell: The Real Housewives And The Olsen Twins

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.