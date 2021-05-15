Not My Job: We Quiz Elizabeth Warren On 'War And Peace'

Elizabeth Warren was a law professor before becoming Massachusetts' first female senator in 2012. That went so well, that she decided to join the 800 other Democrats running for president in 2020, and lasted longer than almost all of them. It's a story she tells in her new book Persist.

We've invited her to play a game we're calling "Senator Warren, how 'bout Warren Peace?" (Yes, that pun was a disaster, just like Pierre Bezukhov and Helene Kuragina's marriage. But we couldn't resist.) Three questions about War and Peace.

