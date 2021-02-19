Raining Hamiltons
Writers Jeff Wright and Ben Warheit from Late Night with Seth Meyers compete in a music parody game where lyrics from the musical Hamiltonare changed to be about things you might find depicted on OTHER American currency.
Heard on Kyra Sedgwick: Empty Nest, Barn Full Of Goats
Corrected: February 22, 2021
In this episode, we incorrectly say that Aaron Burr refers to Alexander Hamilton as the $10 Founding Father in the musical Hamilton. In fact, the line in the musical is said by the actor who plays John Laurens and Philip Hamilton.