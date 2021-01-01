Good Samaritan Refurbishes Chairs Outside Couple's Home

LEILA FADEL, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel. When New Mexico college student Conrad Duran came home to find his old dining chairs missing from outside his garage, he blamed the work of a thief. Turns out the thief was a good Samaritan. KRQE in Albuquerque reports that Conrad would later find the chairs on his porch with a new paint job and seating. An anonymous note mentioned doing good for others - a lesson we can all take into the new year. It's MORNING EDITION.