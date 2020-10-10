© 2021 WYPR
Not My Job: We Quiz Birder Jason Ward On 'Angry Birds'

Published October 10, 2020 at 7:47 AM EDT
Jason Ward holds a taxidermy screech owl.

Jason Ward was a teenager in the Bronx when he saw a peregrine falcon eating a pigeon. But unlike the rest of us — who would respond with disgust and a little bit of gratitude to the falcon — he fell in love with birds, and grew up to become the National Outreach Director for the Audubon Society.

We've invited Ward to play a game called "Watch these birds, you nefarious pig!" Three questions about"Angry Birds" the game in which you throw birds at pigs.

Click the audio link above to find out how he does.

