© 2021 WYPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WYPR Arts

Rapper Tory Lanez Charged In Megan Thee Stallion Shooting

By Anastasia Tsioulcas
Published October 8, 2020 at 7:18 PM EDT
Rapper Tory Lanez, performing in Newark, N.J. in Sept. 2019.
Rapper Tory Lanez, performing in Newark, N.J. in Sept. 2019.

Rapper Tory Lanez was charged on Thursday with assaulting a woman in the Hollywood Hills on July 12. While the alleged victim is not listed by name in a press release issued by the Los Angeles County district attorney and is only referred to as a "female friend" of the rapper, the incident's timing and details line up with allegations made on July 15 by rapper and singer Megan Thee Stallion.

The charges filed by the Los Angeles County district attorney include assault with a semiautomatic firearm, personal use of a firearm and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle. In addition, he faces a gun allegation and a charge that he personally inflicted great bodily injury.

According to the DA's office, "The defendant and the 24-year-old victim got into an argument while riding in an SUV in the Hollywood Hills. The victim exited the vehicle and Peterson is accused of shooting several times at her feet and wounding her."

When Megan Thee Stallion (real name Megan Pete) first made her allegations public, she did not name her alleged attacker, but said that she had "suffered gunshot wounds, as a result of a crime that was committed against me and done with the intention to physically harm me."

Before the DA announced the charges, back-and-forths had spun out on social media — with Tory Lanez denying Megan Thee Stallion's allegations on a hastily released album last month, and with her saying that the shooting had become a social media joke.

Lanez, whose birth name is Daystar Peterson, is scheduled to be arraigned on Oct. 13. If convicted, he faces as much as 22 years in state prison.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

WYPR Arts
Anastasia Tsioulcas
Anastasia Tsioulcas is a reporter on NPR's Arts desk. She is intensely interested in the arts at the intersection of culture, politics, economics and identity, and primarily reports on music. Recently, she has extensively covered gender issues and #MeToo in the music industry, including backstage tumult and alleged secret deals in the wake of sexual misconduct allegations against megastar singer Plácido Domingo; gender inequity issues at the Grammy Awards and the myriad accusations of sexual misconduct against singer R. Kelly.
See stories by Anastasia Tsioulcas