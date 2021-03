This true-or-false Star Wars themed quiz marks the triumphant return and fourth appearance of Oscar Award-winning composers Robert Lopez, Kristen Anderson-Lopez (Frozen, Coco) on Ask Me Another.

Heard on: Diallo Riddle & Bashir Salahuddin: Sherman's Showcase Black History Month...In June!

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.