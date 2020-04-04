Not My Job: The Creators Of 'The Big Sick' Get Quizzed On A Big Chick
Kumail Nanjiani and Emily Gordon created a film about their very unusual courtship called The Big Sick,so we've invited them to play a game called "The Big Chick" — three questions about Big Bird. They've recently launched a podcast called Staying In with Emily & Kumailto help people get through the long days of coronavirus quarantine.
Click the audio link above to find out how they do.
