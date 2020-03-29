Yes, Pandemic Musical Parodies Are A Thing Now

LULU GARCIA-NAVARRO, HOST:

One final thought - if you are anything like me, you've probably been frantically exchanging messages with friends and family and memes and also...

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "CORONAVIRUS RHAPSODY")

ADRIAN GRIMES: (Singing) Is this is a fever? Is this just allergies?

GARCIA-NAVARRO: Yes, pandemic musical parodies have become a thing. It's one way creative types are keeping busy while social distancing. Musician Adrian Grimes turned the Queen anthem into a lament about being stuck at home. And mommy blogger Victoria Emes, in a shiny blue leotard and dancing around her couch-ridden family, is all of us.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

VICTORIA EMES: (Singing) And so we're here, stuck in this room. I don't know when we're getting out, but no better place to face the doom.

GARCIA-NAVARRO: Daniel Matarazzo turned to Mary Poppins for inspiration.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

DANIEL MATARAZZO: (Singing) Super bad, transmittable, contagious, awful virus. And if we don't act quick and social distance, it will mire us.

GARCIA-NAVARRO: This is a bad time - no question. But it's important to keep smiling and dancing and singing if we can.

(SOUNDBITE OF UNIDENTIFIED SONG)

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON: (Singing) The curve could get much flatter. Anyone can see. The curve could get much flatter. You know it's your responsibility. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.