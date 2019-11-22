Katie Hood: When Does Unhealthy Love Turn Into Abuse?

Part 4 of theTED Radio HourepisodeIn & Out Of Love.

About Katie Hood's TED Talk

Unhealthy relationships don't start out unhealthy. But Katie Hood says you have to pay attention to some critical signs at that early stage, and learn the skills for healthy love.

About Katie Hood

Katie Hood is the CEO of the One Love Foundation, which works to end relationship abuse by educating young people about healthy and unhealthy relationships.

Prior to joining One Love, Hood was CEO at the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research for nine years. She's also worked as a philanthropic consultant and served as a Visiting Lecturer at Duke University's Sanford School of Public Policy. Before discovering her passion for philanthropy, she held positions at both Goldman Sachs and Bain & Company. Hood has served on the Advisory Board of the National Institutes of Neurological Disease and Stroke (NINDS) at the NIH, and as an advisor to the Institute of Medicine at the National Academies in Washington DC.

Hood received her bachelor's degree in Public Policy from Duke University, and MBA from Harvard Business School.

