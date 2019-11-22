Helen Fisher: How Does Love Affect The Brain?

Part 2 of theTED Radio HourepisodeIn & Out Of Love.

About Helen Fisher's TED Talk

Helen Fisher says love is a biological drive and a survival mechanism. She discusses the science of love and how much control we have over who we love, how we love, and whether that love lasts.

About Helen Fisher

Helen Fisher is a biological anthropologist. She's a senior research fellow at The Kinsey Institute, Indiana University, and a member of the Center For Human Evolutionary Studies in the Department of Anthropology at Rutgers University. Prior to that, she was a research associate at the American Museum of Natural History in New York City.

Fisher has written several books on the evolution and future of human sex, love, marriage, gender differences in the brain, how your personality style shapes who you are and who you love, and more. She is also the Chief Scientific Advisor for the internet dating site Match.com.

Fisher holds a B.A. in Anthropology and Psychology from New York University, and an M.A. and Ph.D. in Physical Anthropology from the University of Colorado at Boulder.

