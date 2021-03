In the first season of Queer Eye, previous Ask Me Another guest Antoni Porowski broke the Internet by making guacamole with Greek yogurt. Inspired by this, singer-songwriter and Tex-Mex fan Robert Earl Keen tackles questions about other guac-troversies.

Heard on Robert Earl Keen: Texas Troubadour.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.