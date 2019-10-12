© 2021 WYPR
Not My Job: We Quiz 'Watchmen' Star Regina King On Luxury Watches

Published October 12, 2019 at 11:05 AM EDT
Regina King poses during a photo session ahead of the 91st Oscars Nominees Luncheon on Feb. 4, 2019, in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Oscar winner Regina King — who has appeared in Jerry Maguire, If Beale Street Could Talk and The Boondocks —is now starring in the HBO superhero series Watchmen.We've invited King to play a game called "I'm not a watchman, I'm a watch man." Three questions about luxury watches inspired by this Gary Shteyngart piece in The New Yorker.

Click the audio link above to find out how she does.

