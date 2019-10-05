A Bandless Football Team And A Teamless Band Team Up
SCOTT SIMON, HOST:
Glen Lake High School in Northern Michigan had a football game coming up but no band. Forest Area High School had a band but no football team. Saying anything more would be a spoiler. So we're going to bring in Glen Lake football player Ben Kroll. Thanks for being with us.
BEN KROLL: Thank you for having me.
SIMON: And Forest Area drum major Hannah Spencer, welcome to you.
HANNAH SPENCER: Thank you for having me.
SIMON: So a game scheduled last week in Maple City. Hannah Spencer, how far is that from your school in the - in Forest Area?
SPENCER: It's about an hour and a half.
SIMON: And what did your band do that night?
SPENCER: Well, we got ready. And then we played our pep band songs. And then we did our show there.
SIMON: So you became the house band for another high school?
SPENCER: Yeah.
SIMON: Ben Kroll, how did this partnership come about?
KROLL: So our athletic director, Mr. Mattson, told us earlier that day that we had a chance of having a band, which we haven't had in a really long time. So for us, this was huge because, personally, me and the football team have always wanted a band. And we're hoping that this band also inspires our, you know, kids in our school to join and stuff because our band such had limited - had limited members, too. So having them come out was such a huge, huge help. And we appreciate it very much.
SIMON: Oh, my gosh. Mr. Kroll, did you lose a lot of games because you didn't have a band?
KROLL: I don't think that was the case. But...
SIMON: (Laughter).
KROLL: You know, it was just a huge help. It definitely gave our team a boost, definitely morally and energy-wise, too, especially with the crowd.
SIMON: Hannah Spencer, so you had a band but no team to play for.
SPENCER: Yeah.
SIMON: So what did you play for? Who did you play for?
SPENCER: Well, we actually just played for the school. And we're just working to make ourselves better for the season.
SIMON: Did you think it was a good idea when they said, you're going to play for Glen Lake High School?
SPENCER: Oh, definitely. It was good practice for Cadillac and Thorough B (ph).
SIMON: You mean, these band competitions that you go to?
SPENCER: Yeah.
SIMON: Yeah. Did you march?
SPENCER: Yeah. I marched, and I conducted.
SIMON: Wow. So can I ask about the game, Mr. Kroll?
KROLL: Yes, you can.
SIMON: Who won?
KROLL: We did - 31-7 against Gladstone, a team from the UP.
SIMON: Upper Peninsula in Michigan. Thirty-one to seven, do you - how many points do you figure the band was worth?
KROLL: Probably all 31.
(LAUGHTER)
SIMON: Hannah Spencer, you'll take credit for that?
SPENCER: Well, not just me but the whole band and our band director, Mr. Dikey (ph).
SIMON: What's your best number, do you think?
SPENCER: Oh, probably, either "Star Wars" or the "Mario Galaxy."
SIMON: I'm not sure I know that one. Could you hum it?
(SOUNDBITE OF MOHITO YOKOTA'S "SUPER MARIO GALAXY THEME")
SPENCER: Da, da, da, da, da, da, da, da, da, da, da, da.
SIMON: Wow. You know sound sounds almost like our theme music, which is composed by BJ Leiderman. I don't suppose you can hum that, too, can you?
SPENCER: No.
SIMON: (Laughter) Ooh, ouch. So is this partnership going to continue?
KROLL: The football team is hoping it is. You know, there was such great feedback from the football team and the crowd and stuff. I mean, there was at one point during the game where I heard the crowd chanting we love band, we love band. So that was pretty cool.
SIMON: That's for you and your buds, Hannah Spencer.
SPENCER: It was really awesome. We've never had that much enthusiasm, especially at a football game before. It was amazing.
SIMON: Well, I'm happy for you both and everybody. Ben Kroll of the Glen Lake High School football team, Hannah Spencer of the Forest Area High School band, thank you so much. Have a good season.
KROLL: Thank you.
SPENCER: Thank you.
(SOUNDBITE OF GLEN LAKE HIGH SCHOOL MARCHING BAND PERFORMANCE OF MOHITO YOKOTA'S "SUPER MARIO GALAXY THEME") Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.