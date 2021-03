Not My Job: Zach Galifianakis Plays A Game Called 'Between Two Derns'

Comedian Zach Galifianakis is known for his Internet series Between Two Ferns,in which he conducts celebrity interviews while seated — you guessed it — in between two ferns. Between Two Ferns: The Movie premieres on Netflix in September.

We've invited Galifianakis to play a game called "Between Two Derns" — three questions about actor Laura Dern and her father, Bruce Dern. Click the audio link above to find out how he does.

