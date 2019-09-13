Forgive The Recording Quality, We Just Invented Recording
Do not adjust your radio as contestants answer questions about some of the earliest audio recordings ever made.
Corrected: September 17, 2019 at 12:00 AM EDT
In the original broadcast of this game, we played an early recording created by Edouard-Leon Scott de Martinville of a musical work that we identified as "Clair de lune," a composition by Claude Debussy. It is actually a similarly titled piece, "Au Claire de la Lune (mon Ami Pierrot)."