In this game guest-hosted by the host of HQ Words, Anna Roisman, contestants mash-up two initialisms: The first is a government agency, and the second could be anything. For example: if your tax returns are being audited by Kate McKinnon, you've sent them to the I-R-S-N-L.

Heard on Bowen Yang And Matt Rogers: I Don't Think So, Honey!

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.