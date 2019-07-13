Not My Job: We Quiz Rocket Scientist Tiera Fletcher On 'Space Jam'

Growing up, Tiera Fletcher wanted to be a rocket scientist. And while most of us give up on that dream once we learn it involves math, Fletcher stuck with it, went to MIT, and, at 24, is now one of the lead engineers building the rocket that will take us to Mars.

Since space is clearly her jam, we've decided to quiz her on Space Jam —three questions about that 1990s movie starring Michael Jordan and Bugs Bunny. Click the audio link above to find out how she does.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.