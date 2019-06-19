Summer Memories: Share Yours As A Haiku

We want to hear about your favorite summertime memories in just three lines, haiku style:

5 syllables in the first line

7 syllables in the second line

5 syllables in the third line

Think weekend barbecues, ice cream cones, ballpark games — or whatever summer has meant for you.

Ideally, your poem can be read in one breath.

One more thing: Try not to use the word "summer."

Your poem could be used in an upcoming Morning Edition segment with poet Kwame Alexander.

You can submit your written responses below — or submit responses through a voice memo.

NOTE: The call-out for submissions has closed.

