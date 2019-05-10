Tim Harford: How Can Chaos Lead To Creative Breakthroughs?

Part 1 of theTED Radio Hour episodeJumpstarting Creativity.

About Tim Harford's TED Talk

How can a broken piano, an ugly font, or a disrupted commute spark creativity? Tim Harford explores what happens when we allow obstacles to fuel our creativity instead of hindering it.

About Tim Harford

Tim Harford is an economist, journalist and broadcaster. He is author of Fifty Things That Made the Modern Economy, Messy, and The Undercover Economist. In "The Undercover Economist" column, he writes for the Financial Times, Tim Harford explains the fundamental principles of the modern economy.

Tim is a senior columnist at the Financial Times, and the host of Radio 4's More or Less, as well as the podcast Fifty Things That Made the Modern Economy.

His forthcoming book, How To Make The World Add Up, aims to help us use the numbers around us to shed light rather than spread confusion.

