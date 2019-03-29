Brittney Cooper: How Has Time Been Stolen From People Of Color?

Part 1 of theTED Radio Hour episodeConfronting Racism.

About Brittney Cooper's TED Talk

Brittney Cooper reflects on racism, the history of time—and who owns it. She argues that for people of color, time has been stolen. In order to move forward, we must first acknowledge the past.

About Brittney Cooper

Brittney Cooper is a writer, teacher, and public speaker. She is an associate professor of Women's and Gender Studies and Africana Studies at Rutgers University. Along with teaching, Cooper uses digital platforms and blogging as a virtual classroom to encourage conversations about racism, popular culture, and the patriarchy.

Cooper is a regular contributor at Cosmpolitan.com and co-founder of the Crunk Feminist Collective and blog. Cooper is also the author of several books includingEloquent Rage: A Black Feminist Discovers Her Superpower and Beyond Respectability: The Intellectual Thought of Race Women.

