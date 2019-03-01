Mark Sutcliffe: Do We Overstate Hard Work In The Narrative Of Success?

Part 4 of theTED Radio Hour episodeLuck, Fortune, And Chance.

Mark Sutcliffe says our luck—or privilege—is determined before we are even born. He encourages people to acknowledge the role of privilege in their lives and work to lessen the opportunity gap.

Mark Sutcliffe is an award-winning journalist, entrepreneur, and community activist.

He is the host of Ottawa Today, a daily four-hour talk show on 1310 NEWS and Rogers TV.

Additionally, Sutcliffe has founded several media properties, including the Ottawa Business Journal, the Kitchissippi Times community newspaper and iRun, Canada's leading media brand for runners.

Sutcliffe has completed more than 20 marathons and is the author of four books: Why I Run, Canada's Magnificent Marathon, Big Joe and the Return of Football, and Long Road to Boston.

