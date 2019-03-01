Eshauna Smith: How Can We Level The Playing Field Of Luck?

Part 5 of theTED Radio Hour episodeLuck, Fortune, And Chance.

About Eshauna Smith's TED Talk

Eshauna Smith says we cannot let luck decide the fate of underprivileged youth—we need to make purposeful interventions to create opportunities for all kids to reach their full potential.

About Eshauna Smith

Eshauna Smith is the CEO of Urban Alliance, a national youth development nonprofit that provides low-income youth with access to the opportunity, support, and training needed to encourage lasting economic self-sufficiency.

Prior to joining Urban Alliance, Smith worked as a Senior Policy Advisor in the Washington, D.C. Office of the Deputy Mayor for Education where she led the development of Raise D.C., the District's first cradle-to-career partnership focused on improving educational and workforce development outcomes for Washington, D.C. youth from 0-24.

Smith received her undergraduate degree from the University of California, Berkeley and a Masters of Public Affairs from the University of Texas, Austin.

